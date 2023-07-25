After a devastating fire resulted in the closure of their theater last year, the Dutton family hosted a special celebration on Saturday, July 22, to mark the official reopening of their theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Boulevard.
Special guests in attendance included Jay Osmond who also performed with the family during that evening’s show.
