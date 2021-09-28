A new floral boutique will soon celebrate its grand opening in Kimberling City.
Scout and Petal will host its Grand Opening event on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. with a public open house. Scout and Petal is located in the lower level of Therapeutic Bodyworks Wellness Center & Spa, at 12907 State Hwy 13, Suite C. It is a full service flower shop, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“I was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who were happy to have a flower shop in the area,” Owner Tonya Fahler said in the release. “It is something the community has been missing.”
Festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with an open house for the entire building and end at 6:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. Scout and Petal will have a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“The community is invited to stop by and celebrate with the other businesses within the building,” Fahler added. “Charcuterie plates made by Marci Huffman, and wine from Vino Cellars will be provided.”
Fahler opened the floral boutique on May 24, choosing the location for visibility, access, and room for inventory. Depending on the season, Fahler is able to locate flowers worldwide, according to the release.
“So the sky’s the limit on flower choices,” Fahler said.
In addition to being a full-service floral shop, Scout and Petal also offers a retail section.
“Being where I am, I can showcase items from the Boho Boutique so customers can add a little extra something with their floral gift.” Fahler said.
The Boho Boutique, which is part of Therapeutic Bodyworks Wellness Center & Spa, offers unique clothing, accessories, candles, skin care and jewelry, according to the release.
“This shop provides a service that coincides well with the spa,” Fahler said. “We all offer unique services which is why we work so well together.”
Scout and Petal offers delivery and focuses on tying family events and celebrations together.
“We are a one-stop shop for anniversaries, birthdays, etc,” Fahler said.
The boutique includes a 250 square-foot suite with a private entrance that allows for a changing atmosphere with the changing seasons, according to the release.
“Scout and Petal is not a typical flower shop. I have an eye for quirky oddities that make people smile,” Fahler said.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit scoutandpetal.com for more information.
