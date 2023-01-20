The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors.
Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony.
Evans was arrested in March 2022 and accused of stealing almost $62,000 from Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe by diverting money meant for the business from credit card sales to a personal account. Investigators said in court documents, Evans presented himself as owner of the restaurant when opening up an account with a service called Stripe to process the payments.
The thefts were alleged to have taken place between April and September 2021.
In the guilty plea filed in Taney County Court, Evans admitted the crime.
“I know that the Court must be satisfied that there is a factual basis for a plea of guilty before my plea can be accepted,” the plea document stated. “I represent to the Court that I did the following acts in connection with the charge made against me: Appropriated money in excess of $25,000 from the proceeds of a business, Jackie B. Goode Uptown Cafe, without the consent of the owners. This took place in Taney County Missouri between approximately April 7, 2021 and September 7, 2021.”
In the plea agreement filed on Jan. 13, prosecutors agreed not to seek jail time. A suspended execution of sentence, which would place a conviction on Evans’ record, or a suspended imposition of sentence, which would provide a chance for no conviction following a successful term of probation, could be imposed by the court.
In addition to the possible SES or SIS, five years of probation will be recommended by the prosecuting attorney along with restitution of between $61,959.17 to $66,752.97, and 500 hours of community service. (Evans’ attorney will be allowed to argue for lesser time.)
The agreement also states Evans cannot possess or consume alcohol, and cannot be on the premises where alcohol is the primary item for sale.
A sentencing assessment report was ordered by Judge Jeffrey Merrell. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 11.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to both prosecutors and Evans’ attorney Barney Naioti and neither would comment on the agreement or plea.
