A nurse who has spent the last few years traveling around the nation to help facilities who have been caught up in the nationwide nursing shortage discovered the Ozarks is a place where wandering souls can find peace.
Karie Lyczynski is a Wichita, Kansas native who has been in nursing for the last 18 years. Four years ago, she decided to enter travel nursing because of so many hospitals around the country facing nursing shortages, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In August 2022, she came to Cox Medical Center Branson, and it was a different experience for her when compared to other hospitals she worked at during her travels.
“It really feels like a second family, everyone was so welcoming, and team branded, this is where I want to be.” Lyczynski said.
After her initial experience, she decided to stay and became a full-time registered nurse in the Medical-Surgical unit.
“Everything here is organized, I know what is expected of me, the people are confident, and I feel valued, safe and trusted,” she said.
Lyczynski said the leadership and team in Cox Branson’s Med 100 Unit was a major factor in her putting down roots in the Branson system.
“Everybody truly gives their all, which makes me want to work hard for the patients and my fellow staff, because I know they will do the same for me,” she said.
Cox Branson is currently looking for qualified nurses to join their healthcare team. More information about open positions is available at coxhealth.com.
