It’s a girl!
Cox Medical Center Branson announced the first baby born in their hospital in 2022 is a girl named Dahlia Randall.
Baby Dahlia was born just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
“With long legs and big feet like hers, I think she’s destined to be a basketball star!,” mom Wralie told nurses.
The Labor and Delivery team at Cox Medical Center Branson gave the family a gift basket that included baby clothes, a teddy bear pillow and blanket, a baby book, first aid items, diapers, wipes, a sound machine, quilted blanket, fleece baby wrap, lotion, fuzzy socks for mom, and a “Baby’s first year memory book” donated by the hospital’s volunteer gift shop.
