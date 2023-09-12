The Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties will be hosting a shooting event to raise money for cancer awareness in our area.
The ‘Taking Aim at Cancer’ event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ozarks Shooters Sports Complex, located at 759 US-65 in Walnut Shade.
The Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties is currently looking for individuals and teams to participate in the event. The fee to participate is $85 per individual shooter or $300 for a four person team. The participants will receive the following for their entry fee:
• Lunch provided with trivia/prizes
• 100 Sporting Clays, with ammo available for purchase
On-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 30. A safety talk will take place at 9:30 a.m., with shooting scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Shooters will be able to purchase Mulligans at the cost of $5 for one or $20 for five. Awards will be given out and are provided by Lewis class. A silent auction, benefiting Relay for Life, will take place in the morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will also be a trivia with prizes on the day.
Shooters can pre-register by contacting Ozarks Shooter Sports Complex.
