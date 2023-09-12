shooters clay.jpg

The Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties will be hosting the ‘Taking Aim at Cancer’ event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties will be hosting a shooting event to raise money for cancer awareness in our area. 

The ‘Taking Aim at Cancer’ event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ozarks Shooters Sports Complex, located at 759 US-65 in Walnut Shade. 

