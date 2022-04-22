The Taney County Commission voted 2-0 to approve the purchase of a new truck that will change the way the Taney County Coroner’s office handles transport of bodies from some death scenes.
The coroner’s office will be purchasing a 2022 GMC Sierra from Pinegar Chevrolet Buick GMC of Branson. The new truck will be fitted on the truck bed with a system that will allow the coroner’s office to transport bodies from a death scene to a morgue without requiring third-party intervention.
“We’ll have a self-loading system,” Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen told Branson Tri-Lakes news. “We’ll also have a UV light system that will help us with COVID-19 patients. That’s a large reason we went the direction we did. The truck will keep the driver separate from the body we will transport instead of them being in the same airspace like they would be if we had a van.”
The coroner’s office has depended on local funeral homes to transport bodies for them which adds another party into investigations into questionable deaths or deaths from some kind of criminal activity.
“It helps keep the chain of custody intact,” Mullen said.
The truck will be delivered to the coroner’s office before the end of the year.
Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt was not in attendance at the meeting to vote on the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.