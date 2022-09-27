The Taney County Ambulance District announced the addition of new equipment to their ambulances which will provide better service to patients and help ease the workload for TCAD’s staff.
The district has installed the Stryker Emergency Care Power-PRO 2 cot paired with the Power-LOAD system. The new cot and loading system will allow TCAD staff to load a patient into the ambulance at the touch of a button, rather than staff having to lift the patient into the back of the ambulance.
TCAD is the first ambulance system in the United States to employ the cots in all of their units.
“Purchasing the Stryker Power Pro 2 cots and the Stryker Power Load system is a significant investment in our community. The system will help provide for a safer and smoother transport for our patients,” Johnathan Tudor, Public Information Officer TCAD Paramedics, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The power load system can lift up to 700 pounds. This will help paramedics lifting patients in and out of the ambulance. By protecting our workforce we are protecting our community. Everytime a paramedic is injured or disabled the community loses years of knowledge and experience.”
The new cots also contain a feature helpful to EMTs when dealing with patients who have hip injuries. The staff would previously have to stuff pillows under the legs of the patients to make them more comfortable, but the new cots can lock in a bent position. Patients can also be transported in a sitting upright, which can help a patient who is struggling to breathe.
Tudor says the investment may also help TCAD with their insurance costs.
“We hope the investment will reduce or eliminate workplace lifting injuries,” Tudor said. “Furthermore, this new system can help lower our Workman’s Compensation premiums by reducing injuries to our personnel.”
TCAD worked with vendors American Response Vehicles and American Emergency Vehicles to install the systems in less than a week at their Hollister station.
The cost for the new system came from TCAD’s capital improvement budget.
