The Branson Board of Aldermen made the city’s new drag show ordinance official with a 4-2 vote during their Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting.
The ordinance was originally on the board’s consent agenda, meaning it could have passed its second reading in a group vote with other ordinances seeing their second vote, but the item was pulled off the consent agenda by Ward II Alderman Chuck Rodriguez.
“We all took an oath to uphold the Constitution,” Rodriguez said when Mayor Larry Milton asked him if he wanted to speak to why he removed the ordinance from the consent agenda. “We do the Pledge of Allegiance, where we say we pledge ‘to the Republic’ and the flag. We are a constitutional republic. In that Constitution, we have the First Amendment, which allows freedom of expression. This ordinance, as it’s been told, doesn’t prevent drag shows. All it does is talk about the explicit parts, but we already have an adult entertainment ordinance which covers explicit material. So this does nothing. Anybody can have a drag show until it becomes explicit, then it falls under adult entertainment.
“We claim to be the most patriotic city. I’ve had a lot of veterans and their groups say they’re not going to visit here if we’re going to infringe on the Constitution. We’re not the most patriotic city if we do that. I hate to see something pass that’s led by a mob of people who come down here. I’ve heard from a lot of citizens who said just leave it alone. Drag shows have been going on here forever and the 15 to 20 or 30 people who attend them once or twice a year, they’re not hurting anybody.”
Rodriguez went on to say he feels as a government entity it’s not their place to pick winners and losers when it comes to businesses in the city. He also said the passage of the bill will draw national attention and a lawsuit, and that would not be a wise use of taxpayer dollars.
Ward I Alderman Marshall Howden commented on the measure regarding the Supreme Court ruling cities could restrict drag shows regarding their sexual components, which he saw taking place with the ordinance.
“The reason it doesn’t fall into our current adult entertainment ordinance is that it doesn’t involve the removal of clothes,” Howden said. “Yet we’ve all seen the pieces on the news where in this country there are drag shows without the removal of clothes, but there is definitely sexual content.
“The other thing is that no one owns the definition of drag shows and we’re not doing Merriam-Webster definitions here. When a city zones something, the city defines in the code what we define as drag shows. What we are calling drag shows includes the sexual component. I take T-Roy and them at their word when they told their queens no sexual content.”
Ward I Alderman Clay Cooper, who was not in attendance at the previous alderman meeting where the ordinance received its initial 3-2 approval, said the board wrestled a lot with the ordinance from the beginning.
“I know we can’t pick winners and losers and I don’t think we’re doing that,” Cooper said. “I don’t have anything against these guys. I’m in the entertainment business. They’re just people like my brother-in-law or whoever. So when it was addressed to me that we’re not trying to shut this down, we’re just regulating it to keep it in a certain area so they don’t pop up next to the Presleys’ or wherever the “faith family fun” tourists come to Branson.”
Cooper said he was for regulating to keep it off the 76 Strip, because he’s afraid if they don’t do something, it could lead to multiple drag shows on the strip because it wouldn’t be prohibited by the city’s zoning. He mentioned several businesses in the area, where they would be allowed, asking why it would be in their area, and it was because that area was already zoned for adult entertainment.
Ward II Alderman Cody Fenton said he felt like a vote in favor is a vote that says downtown doesn’t have the same values as the shows on the strip.
“The [Branson] Meadows is probably the most reasonable place for this to be,” Fenton said. “It’s not on the strip, it’s not downtown, it’s not a direct tourism place if that’s the concern. So instead we’re saying it’s expected to see this kind of entertainment downtown and our downtown is kind of unique in that it’s not like other downtowns. The fact adult entertainment is zoned down there is perhaps problematic and needs to be looked at.”
He said the issue was done quickly and there may have been other ways the city could have taken an approach to the ordinance.
The final vote was 4-2, with Fenton and Rodriguez voting no.
The ordinance immediately went into effect upon passage. The new ordinance requires all drag shows to be within the Downtown District zoning area of the city. The shows are not allowed to be within 600 feet of a religious institution, school, park, or any other drag show establishment. The facility will be required to make sure no one is able to see the event from outside the building.
