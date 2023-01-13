The Table Rock Lake Squadron #147 of the Civil Air Patrol gave out a number of awards during their annual Christmas banquet.
The squadron also celebrated the installation of a new leader with a Change of Command ceremony taking place. Captain Stephen Lind handed control of the squadron to Lieutenant Steve Meinzen. Meinzen is scheduled to serve a two year term.
Multiple members of the squadron were honored including Taran Fletcher, who was presented the Air Force Association National Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Cadet of the Year Award. Fletcher also won the National Soaring Museum Scholarship. Other award winners included:
Skyler Deal, Squadron NCO of the Year
Eli Stein, VFW Cadet Officer of the Year
Rhian Fletcher, VFW Cadel Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
Allison Dillon, Air Force Association’s Cadet NCO Award
Harley Viall, Air Force Sergeants Association’s Cadet NCO Award
Taran Fletcher, Cadet MVP
April Deal, Senior Member MVP
Lanna Fletcher, Senior Member of the Year
The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small unmanned aircraft systems. They perform about 90% of all search and rescue operations in the United States assigned by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
The CAP also participates in educational programs to promote STEM education, serving as mentors to over 24,000 students nationwide in the CAP’s cadet program. Visit sites.google.com/site/trlsquadron147 for more information.
