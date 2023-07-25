The entertainer behind the newest theater resurrection in Branson hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a special local VIP performance on Monday, July 17, to officially launch the Branson Magic Theater.
Antonio Diaz, who performs as El Mago Pop, joined with the Branson Chamber of Commerce to have the evening of events at the former Branson Encore Theater. Now named the Branson Magic Theater, it will be the base of American operations for European based Diaz and his team, and will host a run of shows from El Mago Pop during the 2024 Branson season.
“This is the reopening of this amazing theater and we are really excited and really grateful for everything,” Diaz said at the event. “It’s an amazing honor to be here and we are going to do our best to make you proud.”
The performance in front of more than 2,000 people at the theater following the ribbon cutting drew rave reviews from several civic leaders including Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp.
“In a word, it was magnificent!” Stepp said. “A vibrant, fresh, and awesome show that’s message touched the heart of Branson! Antonio’s energy and love for our city and visitors will bring even more people from around the world!”
Information about Diaz and his show can be found at elmagopop.com.
