The Taney County Commission recently approved a number of changes to the county’s planning and zoning regulations at their Feb. 22 meeting, but voted down a controversial measure related to RV parks in mobile home parks.
Among the approved changes were moving Conditional Use Permit procedures to be placed with the Planning Commission rather than the county’s Board of Adjustment. The Planning Commission, which already was the location for rezoning requests to be recommended to the County Commission, now will review the conditional requests as part of the incorporated plans for the proposed usage of zoned property.
The Commission also removed R-1, low density residential zoning, from the parts of the county where nightly rentals can take place.
A part of the code was changed regarding the precedent which can be set by approvals of Conditional-Use applications. The approved change will state any approved conditional use permit for a property “shall not be used to establish compatibility” for any future application.
The Commission also approved a change to RV Park codes. The previous definition of an RV park stated it was a parcel of land “upon which two or more recreational vehicles are rented or offered.” The change took away the requirement for vehicles to already be on the land, adding the word sites, so an RV park just needs to have two or more RV sites available to be rented.
The Commission also removed a requirement on mobile homes stating they cannot be occupied until they receive an occupancy permit, noting Taney County Planning doesn’t have a building code and does not issue Certificates of Occupancy.
One change, which was rejected by the Commission, had drawn dozens of citizens to the Feb. 22 meeting concerned allowing a campground or RV Park to be a viable Conditional Use in a MH-1 Mobile Home Park zoning. The opposition came from those concerned this would essentially open up mobile home parks to nightly rentals. The Commission was unanimous in voting against the change.
