Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21.
According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
“We were dispatched at roughly around 1:40 this morning for the commercial fire,” Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Crews arrived on scene and found the fire showing from the back of the structure.”
Honea said smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire and all were able to get out unharmed.
“All occupants were out of the building in the four businesses and four apartments,” Honea said. “There were no injuries reported.”
The fire was large and took the assistance of several area fire departments.
“It was a four alarm fire,” Honea said. “Branson Fire Department was there. Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Central Crossing Fire, Highland Fire, Nixa Fire, and North Stone/ NorthEast Barry County Fire District were all there to assist.”
Honea said it took the cooperative efforts of all involved to have the fire under control.
“It took several hours to get it under control probably, I’d say, two or three hours maybe to get it under control,” Honea said. “Then just making sure the scene was safe to leave, we cleared just before nine o’clock this morning.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the SSCFPD believes the point of origin was near an exterior wall, according to Honea.
“We don’t know exactly where or how it started yet. It is still under investigation,” Honea said. “We think it started on the lower level towards the exterior, but we’re not sure until the investigation is completed.”
Honea said the quick response to the call can be attributed to the new SSCFPD Station No. 2, located in Kimberling City. He also said working smoke detectors saved lives in this fire.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” Honea said. “So be sure you have working smoke detectors in your homes and businesses.”
One of the Buttonwood Center businesses, The Funky Twig, posted on their Facebook page the morning of the fire.
“Many of you know that we own The Funky Twig along with the physical building our business is in. This morning we suffered a devastating loss at the Buttonwood Center from a fire. We thank God that everyone made it out safely but we, along with our peers, are mourning the loss of the businesses we put our heart and souls into. As of now we are closed. Once we are able to assess damage we will update everyone with what our next steps are. My hope is to be able to salvage a little bit of summer with our ice cream cart. Please stay posted for further details and keep our tenants in your prayers. Thank you to all the first responders who have been on scene from the beginning. We are eternally grateful (to) you.”
The Funky Twig updated their page on Wednesday, June 22, with the following message: “We have another busy day ahead of clean up but I wanted to give everyone an update. We’ve had so many calls, messages, and friends come by to check on us and we are all so thankful for the response from our community Once we were allowed to enter the building, we found, by some miracle, that we completely owe to our first responders, The Funky Twig to be in excellent shape. It does need some work but we hope to be back up and running within 30 days. We will make arrangements to get the mobile cart up and running at the end of the week. Our neighbors, however, have had a major loss and we are heartbroken for them, their employees and the families that lived in the lower level. We are doing everything we can to make sure they are taken care of. We do not yet have the official cause of the fire but since we’ve been asked this many times…it did not start in the bistro. Thank you again for your outpouring of love and we will keep you updated on our progress and the plans for our neighboring businesses.”
The American Legion Post #637 at Table Rock Lake will be hosting a fundraising potluck event on Saturday, June 25, at 4 p.m. to benefit those affected by the fire. The event will take place at the Legion Hall, located at 2 Woodland Ave, in Kimberling City. Entertainment will be provided by the Highway 13 Band and those in attendance are asked to bring a potluck dish.
This is an ongoing story. Look for additional information in future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
