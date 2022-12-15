The city of Branson has elevated Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt to the top job.
Schmitt was formally introduced as the city’s new police chief at a press conference at Branson City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 15.
“Eric has a lot of accolades,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “He spent 25 years as a police officer in Denver, Colorado. He has been assistant chief in Branson for five years. Eric has recently completed the FBI school in Quantico, Virginia, which is a big deal. More importantly, Eric is respected by our police department, by our city hall, by this Board of Aldermen, and more importantly, by the community.
“We look forward to moving forward in a very positive direction. Our police department in this city is firing on all cylinders and this is a very positive day for our city.”
Milton was not the only local elected official praising the hiring of Schmitt.
“This is yet another win for the citizens of Branson,” State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) said. “Through the interactions we’ve had in the past, I’ve found Chief Schmitt to be qualified, conscientious, trustworthy, and a leader who is also a team player. The decision to promote him to this new position of service is one I wholly approve of and support.”
Seitz also praised Milton, the Board of Aldermen, and city administrator Cathy Stepp for their guidance of the city and transparency to the citizens.
Chief Schmitt thanked a number of people including his family.
“It’s no secret there have been many missed holidays, many missed birthdays, sports events, and nights,” Schmitt said.
He then gave a light hearted apology to his wife.
“There’s going to be more of that, honey, I’m sorry,” he said.
Schmitt thanked Milton, the board, and Stepp for their support of the police department over the last year.
Schmitt thanked both the officers and the staff of the Branson Police Department.
“You always wonder how you’re doing as a leader and father and I got my answer over the last couple of weeks when Cathy shared with me some of comments you shared with her as she got to know you,” Schmitt said. “I promise you we’re going to get things going better, we’re going to have some fun, and you will have our support all the way through. We will get you what you need to get your job done.”
He also thanked the community for their support of the police department.
“The consistent gifts that are delivered to us, all the food, and yes, donuts,” Schmitt said. “You name it, it’s coming in, and we thank the community so much for their support.”
Schmitt also gave credit to God.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank our Heavenly Father,” Schmitt said. “The blessings we’ve had over our lifetime together, we’ve been married almost 30 years, have been outstanding. Now, those blessings have not come without challenges, some of which in the last five years. Instead of asking God ‘Why me’ now I really do say ‘Bring it on.’ Bring it on, we’re going to get stronger for it, and we’re going to come out on the other side stronger as a community. So thank you to God and his son Jesus Christ for the blessings He has shined on this community.”
Schmitt then referred to the Branson Police Department’s “Mission, Vision, and Values.”
“This is a very special document to me,” Schmitt said. “It is not a piece of paper we throw out there from the ivory tower that we come up with and tell the employees they have to follow. This was developed by a committee of our employees.
“Our mission, the first sentence is our reason for being as a community, was from a vice sergeant four and a half years ago. So I encourage the media and the community to go to our website and look at our vision, and if we are not upholding every one of these values and striving toward these ideals, let me know. It means something to them, and they totally support this, and this is our guiding light as we go forward.”
Schmitt said one of the things he wants to bring to the table is stability and thanked city leadership for allowing him to stay and help maintain stability in the department.
“One of the things I’ve heard since I came here was having a new chief every four or five years, and I’m not blaming any of them, it’s just the situation we’ve had, and I very much thank Cathy for keeping me here and maintaining stability,” Schmitt said. “We’re going to keep that stability, and transparency, and that includes me, and you, and the community. We’re going to work together to be accountable to each other.”
Schmitt said people should be prepared for him to be honest, direct, blunt, and transparent with elected officials, officers, and the public.
“I promise you all, as Cathy has learned, I give you the straight scoop,” Schmitt said. “I give you absolutely what’s going on to the best of my ability and my opinions, I will give them to you. If you don’t like them, I’m sorry, but that’s the facts as I see them. I don’t think pulling the wool over anybody’s eyes allows our elected officials to make the best decisions.”
Schmitt said he would be working to make sure his officers can do their job. He cited the recent purchase of the White House Theatre to be the new police headquarters as a big step forward in being able to provide the space needed for officers to do their jobs.
Schmitt also said he was not naming an assistant police chief right away, and explained to the Branson Tri-Lakes News how the system will work until he can promote someone from within.
“It will be a team concept between myself as chief and lieutenants,” Schmitt said. “There are two open lieutenants positions and when we get to the level we have street staffing covered, we’ll likely be promoting two sergeants to lieutenant positions, and then after they have some seat time as lieutenants we’ll name an assistant chief.”
Schmitt said his first priority is staffing.
“We have been working anywhere between 16 and 19 officers short in a 56 officer department for years,” Schmitt said. “That has to be our No.1 priority in turning that around and I believe we can turn that around.”
Schmitt said once staffing has improved the department can schedule common training days and be as involved in the community as they need to be with a focus on pro-active policing.
Schmitt said he would also be focusing on working with regional partners because departments across the Ozarks are facing many of the same problems. He also praised Rep. Seitz’s bill which would require insurance companies to treat PTSD within first responders as an occupational disorder, saying the community really can’t truly understand what officers will see during their shifts unless they go on ride alongs and see it themselves. He said an officer’s mental health is just as important as physical health, and he will make sure his officers have the support they need.
Alderman and Mayor Pro-Tem Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News he didn’t have to think long about elevating Schmitt to the new position.
“When it was brought up in our executive meeting, I was the first to respond it’s a no-brainer,” Cooper said. “In my mind, there’s no need to look outward for anyone else. I’ve been a citizen here a long time, I’ve been on the board a year and a half, and I know a lot of these officers. I’ve known them for a long time. They’ve conveyed to me over the years the respect they have for Chief Schmitt. Not only about the great cop that he is, but that his integrity shines above all. It’s a no-brainer to hire to promote Assistant Chief Schmitt to the Chief’s role.”
Other aldermen in attendance at the press conference echoed Cooper’s endorsement of Schmitt.
