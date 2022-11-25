Customers having trouble paying their utility bill this winter may think the Missouri Public Service Commission’s “Cold Weather Rule” will help stop having utilities shut off, but it’s not always the case.
Unlike companies like Liberty Utilities, several municipal utility companies, or private rural electric cooperatives, are not subject to PSC rules, and could continue to shut off your utilities even on the coldest days.
The Missouri “Cold Weather Rule” prohibits any utility company under the purview of the PSC from shutting off gas or electricity necessary to run a home heating device (such as a furnace) for nonpayment of a bill during times of extreme cold between Nov. 1 and March 31.
The rule goes into effect when the National Weather Service predicts the temperature could drop below 32 degrees during a 24 hour period. In addition, a utility cannot cut off service on days they cannot reconnect utilities the following day if the temperature on those days are also predicted to dip below 32 degrees.
If you are serviced by a utility company who is under the PSC’s “Cold Weather Rule,” you have to receive the following actions by your utility company before losing service:
1. Be notified of possible financial help to pay delinquent bills;
2. Receive written notice by mail at least 10 days before the proposed shut-off;
3. An attempt by the utility to contact the customer by either a second written notice by mail, a door hanger, or at least two phone calls 96 hours before shut-off;
4. Receive an attempt to contact the customer on the day of the shut-off; and
5. For elderly or disabled customers who have registered with the utility provider, the utility must also call and send a copy of the 10-day notice to the customer’s alternate contact and also make personal contact with either the elderly or disabled customer or a family member aged 15 or more on the day of the shut-off.
Most utility companies under the PSC’s direction have additional services for elderly or disabled customers who are having trouble paying their bills.
Customers who have trouble paying bills are encouraged to contact organizations like the United Way or Salvation Army ahead of their service being disconnected to find local programs who might be able to assist with bills.
If a utility company who is subject to the PSC’s rule attempts an illegal shutoff, the person being disconnected should tell the utility service they know the attempt is illegal, and then contact the Missouri Public Service Commission at 1-800-392-4211 or the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-392-8222.
More information can be found on the PSC website, psc.mo.gov.
