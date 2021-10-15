Ten kids under 17 will have the opportunity to win their own bass boat and participate in Bass Pro Shops’ U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Championships this November.
Bass Pro Shops announced the “Johnny Morris Happy Fishin’ Contest” where 10 young winners will get their own Bass Tracker Classic XL boat (with a motor and trailer), a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card for tackle, a U.S. Open jersey, and full travel for the winner and one guardian to stay at Big Cedar Lodge during the event.
“We’re looking for some of the most passionate and enthusiastic youngsters out there to help inspire others to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris said in a press statement. “There is no better feeling than seeing the joy and excitement on a young angler’s face when they catch a fish.
“It’s what sparks a lifelong love of the outdoors. We hope every kid who loves to fish submits a video – let’s create some happy memories!”
Youth enter the contest by recording a give of two minutes or less that conveys their passion for fishing.
Adults can help film the video, but the kids need to be the ones who tell their story, with a focus on why they love to fish.
Completed videos can be submitted online at basspro.com/KidsFishing with a deadline of Sunday, Oct. 24.
A panel of celebrity anglers will review each video and select 10 winners who will be announced on Nov. 2.
Morris says he was inspired to create the contest by Ke’Mari Cooper, a young angler who went viral with a fishing video in 2019.
Cooper’s commitment to the outdoors and conservation spurred Morris to call on all kids to give fishing a try.
