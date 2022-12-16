The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is continuing the holiday tradition of the red Christmas wreath.
The SSCFPD asks the community to help keep their wreath’s lights red this season, according to SSCFPD Fire Inspector Dylan Honea.
“This holiday season the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is proud to announce that we are continuing our holiday tradition,” Honea said in an email. “Starting (on) Dec. 6, we (hung) a Christmas Wreath at our Fire Station No. 1 on Highway 76 in Branson West. The wreath will be adorned with bright red Christmas lights to show our holiday spirit and our commitment to keeping our neighbors safe!”
The wreath will be a visual reminder of fire safety for the season.
“The wreath will be a constant reminder for all of us to practice good fire safety during this holiday season,” Honea said. “In the unfortunate event of a house fire in December we will replace one red light bulb with one white light bulb, so let’s do everything we can to keep our Christmas wreath glowing red!”
The SSCFPD is committed to their fire safety mission to ensure the Stone County communities and its neighbors have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.
As a reminder the SSCFPD released a few tips on how to keep homes and families safe this season, while helping to keep the wreath glowing red this holiday season!
• Kitchen fires are the number one cause of fires in the home in the United States. To help prevent kitchen fires the district reminds the community to be sure to never leave a stove top or oven on while unattended.
“Even if you just must run to the store for that final forgotten ingredient, we all know how busy this time of year is, it’s easy to get distracted,” a press release from the SSCFPD said. “Play it safer and bake it later! If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to make sure it is not frozen, and don’t fry it on a wood deck, in the garage, or close to the overhang of the roof.
• Overloaded electric circuits and use of extension cords are a close second for fire cause in the home. The SSCFPD reminds residents to be safe with Christmas lights.
“When bedazzling your home for the Christmas light spectacular be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended limits on amps for both the Christmas lights and extension cords and know the limits of your home’s electric service,” states the release. “Call a local electrician for guidance if you are unsure of what your home can support.”
• Rounding up the top three causes for fires in the home are flue fires due to unclean chimneys and lack of protective screens in front of fire boxes.
“Everyone loves the crackling sound of a nice warm fire while visiting with friends and family, especially when opening presents on Christmas morning,” states the release. “We recommend having your chimney cleaned annually, if you can’t remember the last time, it’s probably a good sign that it is time to get it done. Santa will thank you for it! And don’t forget to keep protective screens in place to keep those pesky popping embers in the fire box where they belong!”
• The SSCFPD asks the community to take this season to double check the smoke detectors in their homes to help early warning, in case of fire.
“Most importantly, make sure you have plenty of working smoke detectors that give early warnings to smoke and fire in the home,” the release states. “This, in combination with sleeping with bedroom doors closed, saves lives!”
“Let’s make this the safest and most memorable holiday season yet,” Honea said. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District! Neighbors Helping Neighbors since 1986.”
