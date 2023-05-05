The first week of May 2023 has been declared Juror Appreciation Week in the state of Missouri and judges across the state are expressing their thanks for citizens who take the time to participate in the jury process.
The observance of a week each year to honor citizens who participate in juries started with the Missouri State Supreme Court in 2000, who issued an order stating: “Each year thousands of Missourians perform one of the most significant civic duties granted to citizens — they serve as fair and impartial jurors in communities throughout the state. To honor those citizens who have performed their civic duty, all Missouri courts are directed to observe Juror Appreciation Week.”
Local jurists are participating in the 2023 celebration, with 46th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell telling Branson Tri-Lakes News every time he presides over a jury trial, he makes sure to let prospective jurors know how grateful he is for their participation and service.
“While citizens have a Constitutional right to a trial by jury, such trials cannot be achieved without other citizens reporting for jury service,” Merrell said. “Quite literally, jury trials do not happen without people doing their civic duty and serving as jurors.”
Merrell says he understands jurors have to put their regular lives on hold.
“At best, jury service is an inconvenience, but it is important for maintaining our justice system in this great nation,” he said. “Through the jury trial process, the Circuit Court Clerks, judges, and other court personnel see examples of citizens who are angry about being summoned for jury service, and who will go to great lengths to avoid doing this important civic duty, and it is very disappointing.
“So, when we have a courtroom full of 50 or 60 people who have taken their time to serve as prospective jurors - most of whom will have participated in the jury selection process only to be informed hours later that they were not selected to serve for a trial - I feel compelled to tell them how proud and grateful I am for their willingness to come to court. Juror Appreciation Week is how Circuit Court Clerks, Missouri Courts and the Missouri Bar Association can say ‘Thank You’ in a public way to all citizens who serve as jurors.”
The 46th Judicial Circuit covers Taney county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.