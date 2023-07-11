A Springfield man, who had previously been facing a kidnapping charge in Stone County, is now facing multiple child sex crime charges after an amended filing by Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby on Tuesday, June 20.
Frank Samuel Ganis is facing 13 sex crime counts involving a child under age 15, with 11 of the counts unclassified felonies, meaning he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on those charges.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim told investigators at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield Ganis promised to buy her an iPhone 13 if she let him touch her. He claimed he wouldn’t do it again after he bought her the iPhone and the victim agreed to the arrangement.
The victim said after Ganis bought the iPhone, he would take it away and only return it if she performed sex acts for him. The court documents detailed at least four instances where Ganis is alleged to have coerced the victim into actions to have the phone returned to her.
Ganis is also accused of using an iPad to take partially nude photos of the victim while she slept for his personal use.
The victim said Ganis would cock a gun on a daily basis to intimidate and scare her, and threatened to kill people she loved if she ran away.
A hearing on the case is scheduled in Stone County court on Sept. 5, 2023, at 9 a.m.
