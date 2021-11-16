Ghost Army Legacy Project are continuing their efforts to gain the needed Senate co-sponsors for The Ghost Army of WWII Congressional Gold Medal Act, also known as S. 1404.
According to Ghost Army Legacy Project President Rick Beyer, S. 1404 currently has 64 federal senators who have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. The bill needs 67 co-sponsors to bring it to the full Senate.
According to Ghost Army Legacy Project Board of Directors Member Carolyn Spence Cagle, S. 1404 is a bi-partisan legislation, introduced by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Susan Collins (R-ME). It provides long-overdue recognition to American veterans who showed extraordinary courage and creativity to play a crucial role in securing Allied victory in World War II. The U.S. House enthusiastically passed H.R. 707 on May 18, 2021 to grant the medal to the Ghost Army unit.
Cagle said now it is time for Senators to co-sponsor S. 1404, a similar bill to H.R. 707, to show their support.
“Continued communication efforts (media releases, emails, phone calls, personal connections) to gain the needed 67 co-sponsors to bring the bill to the Senate have been underway for some time,” Cagle told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We hope with Veterans’ Week, veterans and others will call their federal senators and seek their co-sponsorship of the bill. Of course, we’d love to have many more Senators step forward to co-sponsor. If we could get 75, for example, we’d be ecstatic!”
Cagle has a personal connection with the project as her father was a Ghost Army veteran.
“My dad was an artist in the Ghost Army and in one of the divisions (23rd Headquarters Special Troops) that created artistry that deceived the Germans from Allied activity,” Cagle said.
According to The Ghost Army Legacy Project website, during WWII, the Ghost Army units of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Company used visual, radio, sonic, and special effects to deter Nazi activity from active Allied sites.
The Ghost Army involvement occurred in 23 deception operations from Normandy to the German Rhine River. Their work saved between an estimated 15,000 to 30,000 lives during the war.
The unit was unique due to its mobility, use of multimedia, and because it was created and used solely for deceptive purposes. Despite these significant facts, the Ghost Army never received official recognition due to their secret status.
The Ghost Army, which was composed of 1,100 men with sonic, radio, and artistic talents engaged in operations to fool enemy troops and divert them from advancing Allied troops, Cagle said. The Ghost Army used fake inflatable tanks and armored vehicles, loudspeakers on trucks blasting ominous sounds of marching troops, and bogus radio chatter with false intelligence to fool the Germans.
“These distractions made the Germans believe the Ghost Army represented huge Allied troops in certain places - but in reality, there were small numbers of men compared to the numbers of real Allied troops,” Cagle explained. “Once they fooled the Germans, the Ghost Army ‘faded out’ to go to the next operation.”
Cagle said the Ghost Army was the first Army unit created solely for deception and used a unique multimedia and mobile approach to deceive the Germans. This was an approach never used in warfare at that time. The Ghost Army was classified until the 1990s.The purpose of the Congressional Gold Medal and the Ghost Army Legacy Project is to recognize the unique contributions these men made during the war efforts.
“Declassification of the unit occurred in 1996 to support official recognition the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal would provide,” Cagle said. “Such recognition would have personal meaning to my family based on my father’s service as a talented artist in the Ghost Army. The unit needs recognition of their work.”
According to Cagle, the House of Representatives passed HR 707 in May 2021, so the Senate is where the work is now.
Cagle says she hopes last week’s Veterans Day will give people the incentive to call their Senators and get them to co-sponsor the bill.
“There is no deadline for getting co-sponsors, but wouldn’t it be incredible to get the needed 67 number (around) Veterans’ Week and before the Senate goes on holiday break? With the Senate on break this week, we hope that many staffers will contact their senators and ask them to co-sponsor the bill,” Cagle said. “Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have signed on as co-sponsors to S. 1404. But many Senators have not. With 100 Senators, that means 33 have not stepped forward as co-sponsors.”
Governor Mike Parson designated June 6th, each year, as Ghost Army Recognition Day.
“We had a huge celebration in 2021 for the first year of celebration at the Branson IMAX and had about 200 people attend,” Cagle said.
The American Legion, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, the American Veterans Center, the National D-day Memorial Foundation and others support the Gold Medal effort. Cagle explained timing is of the essence with passing the bill.
“Gold Medal recognition has some urgency as only nine members of the 1,100 member unit survive (one died August 14, 2021),” Cagle said. “At least three turned age 100+ this year. Broad Senate support for the Gold Medal could provide recognition to those who still survive and to their families who have long advocated for the medal.”
To learn more about the Ghost Army and The Ghost Army of WWII Congressional Gold Medal Act visit www.ghostarmy.org.
