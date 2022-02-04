The city of Branson has honored its first citizen with the new “You’ve Been Caught” award.
Joe McCullough was given the honor at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 25, with Mayor Larry Milton citing McCullough’s efforts with “Operation Art Drop.”
“His ‘Branson Operation Art Drop’ initiative brings positivity to our community as well as promotes locally made art,” Milton read from the proclamation.”This program creates treasure hunts for not only the wood art Joe creates, but also for any local artists to hide art for others to find. This program has brought happiness during a rough time and brought people together (who) have a shared interest in local art.”
Branson “Operation Art Drop” is a Facebook group, open to any member of the public, which has artists hiding different pieces of art around the region while leaving clues to the location.
“If you're an artist of any type please feel free to hide your art,” McCullough posted in the Facebook group. “A simple doodle to (a) marble sculpture are all welcome here. Making smiles is the goal.”
Residents who want to nominate people for the “You’ve Been Caught” award can do so on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
