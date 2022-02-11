A peer support team launched by the Branson Police Department will be leading a breakout session at a statewide conference on crisis intervention.
The Regional Peer Support Team launched in 2021 thanks to a funding grant from the Skaggs Foundation. The team focuses on helping first responders in Stone and Taney counties dealing with personal issues and struggles connected to the traumatic events they respond to during their time on duty.
“In its first year, the team has done incredible work getting the project up and going, which included a 3-day training seminar for 30 first local responders,” Skaggs Foundation Director of Community Relations Mindy Honey said in a press release. “In just a matter of a few months, they are already making a huge impact. In year one, the peer support team was activated 17 times for individual and group crisis interventions, providing services to at least 46 first responders.”
The team has made such an impact in the region they have been selected to lead a breakout session at the 2022 Missouri Crisis Intervention Training Conference, March 7th and 8th. The team will share what they have learned through the creation of the team, which had to work with multiple agencies across two counties.
Team leaders are hoping the “peer support team model” will bring positive statewide change in regards to providing first responders with effective mental health tools.
“This is not a common model that is used, so by presenting at the conference we can hopefully encourage positive change statewide when it comes to mental health and first responders,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in a statement.
The Skaggs Foundation recently gave the program a second year of funding.
