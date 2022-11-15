Branson Public Schools hosted the second Tri-Lakes Educational Summit on Monday, Nov. 7.
The first conference took place three years ago at Branson High School. This year’s event included paraprofessionals and administrators from Blue Eye, Branson, Forsyth, Hollister, Kirbyville, Reeds Spring, and Taneyville school districts.
“This is a great event that allows the local Tri-Lakes districts to get together and share best practices,” Branson’s Director of Technology and Digital Learning, Dr. Michelle Brenner, said in a statement. “We are close geographically, but love the opportunity to collaborate with our local colleagues.”
Sessions for attendees included discussions on student-centered learning, positive parent engagement, encouraging student leadership, and post-secondary preparation.
Roundtable breakout sessions took place with assistant principals, librarians, and elementary & secondary teachers to see if cross-district collaboration is possible.
A keynote address was given by former educator and author Todd Whitaker on excellent classroom management.
