Downtown Branson became a little bit sweeter Tuesday, March 15, with the reopening of Dino’s 24Karrot Cake Company.
The restaurant reopened with a new menu featuring cooked-from-scratch cakes including the “Chocolate Rolex Cake” under the supervision of new manager Paul Bartholomew, the nephew of owner Dino Kartsonakis.
“I came out to visit my uncle and noticed he could use some help around the cafe,” Bartholomew told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve been in the restaurant business for almost 30 years. I was out of work because of COVID-19, and Dino called and said he needed me.”
Bartholomew said there are a lot of new items on the menu.
“A couple of the new recipes came from my mom and my dad’s sister,” Bartholomew said. “My mom’s a very good baker. The other new recipes are mine.”
He added some Greek pastries like Baklava will be coming in the future.
Those attending the grand reopening were pleased with the new creations.
“I’ve tried about seventy percent of them and they were all fantastic,” Mark Kingsbury said.
Owner and restaurant namesake Dino told Branson Tri-Lakes News it’s nice to be working with family.
“It’s great,” Dino said. “And I love the recipes we have are all from the family. It’s great, everything we do now is from scratch.”
Bartholomew said they will initially open six days a week from 7 a.m. to at least 5 p.m., going as late as 8 p.m. depending on the customer flow. Dino’s 24Karrot Cake Company is located at 104 East Main Street in downtown Branson.
The cafe menu and information on ordering online can be found at bransoncake.com.
