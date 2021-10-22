The Conservation Center at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery is hosting a Fall Color Hike on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to join Naturalist Ashlee Huerta, on a hike along Lake Taneycomo to view fall colors and learn tree identification, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
“The trail hike will be around a half a mile and is mostly flat terrain,” Huerta said. “As we hike along the water’s edge, we will view and discuss the trees’ leaves changing color in the fall.”
Huerta said she hopes the fall colors will be at or near their peak during the hike.
“Attendees will view a short video inside the auditorium of the conservation center, which will explain the science behind why leaves change color in preparation for winter,” Huerta said. “Afterwards, we will take a leisurely hike along Lake Taneycomo. During the hike, attendees can choose their favorite leaf from the trees we have viewed. When we arrive back at the center, we will do leaf rubbings and discuss tree identification some more.”
Huerta said her favorite part of doing these events is getting to know the people.
“I usually learn something from them too,” Huerta said. “I really like exploring and appreciating the beauty in nature. Fall is a great time for that, it is neat to observe how nature prepares for a long cold winter.”
For more details, call 417-334-4865, ext: 0 or email ashlee.huerta@mdc.mo.gov.
