The Branson Board of Aldermen are scheduled to hold their final debate and vote on the long discussed changes to the city’s animal ordinance.
The board had previously been scheduled to make final passage of the ordinance on Nov. 9, 2021, but voted to table the measure until minor changes were made to the language of the bill.
Branson residents are being encouraged to contact their aldermen before the Tuesday, Jan. 11 meeting if they would like to see changes made to the measure.
The bill had been tabled in November because of concerns from some aldermen changes made before the meeting were not posted online in time for the public to have a chance to review them.
Alderman Skains noted during the discussion the changes being proposed were changes suggested at the last alderman meeting, although he noted the public needs to look at the changes. Alderman Denham noted she did not have time to read the document to make sure all requested changes were made.
“This is an issue the public has a lot of interest in,” Mayor Milton said at the meeting. “It would be ridiculous for me to ask if anyone has any questions because they don’t know what to ask questions about.”
The changes and the final ordinance for the aldermen has been posted on BransonMo.gov since Nov. 9.
City staff noted the number of times the public has the opportunity to comment on the measure and to suggest changes to the ordinance over the previous two years.
The issue first came to the Board of Aldermen, during a public study session, in September 2019, and again in November 2019. City staff had multiple town hall sessions with residents in May and June 2021 after aldermen tabled a final reading of the bill in April 2021.
The measure repeals the entire section of the Branson Municipal Code related to animals, and puts a new Chapter 14 in place.
The changes to be voted on for final approval would include moving the implementation of animal registration until 2023, so the Branson police department has time to “educate the public” on the law and the changes which impact animal owners.
Another change from the proposal aldermen were considering on the November measure was removing the proposed eight chickens per residence.
“This proposed new animal code is the culmination of 18 months of research and collaboration with area animal control units, other municipalities, zoological associations, the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Municipal League,” city staff posted on the city’s website with the link to the proposed ordinance.
The measure will be on the board’s regular agenda, and the public will have time to comment before the final vote.
