Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded.
The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of an expansion at their Salem, Missouri location which made the now state-of-the-art charcoal factory one of the largest in the world.
Royal Oak said in a statement the plant at 50 Royal Oak Road would close in early 2023 and they would work with employees to relocate them to one of their other 10 locations within the state.
While the “family-owned business” is currently headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Royal Oak was founded in Bradleyville in 1953. The company is one of the largest U.S. producers of natural lump charcoal.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Royal Oak CEO Jim Bennett to ask him about the company closing the last plant in the area where they were founded and were sent the following statement:
In keeping with Royal Oak’s long term strategic plan, we have made the decision to close the Branson manufacturing facility effective at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Approximately forty-eight of our team members will be affected by the closure.
We regret the impact this closure will have on our team members, their families, and the local community. We are very grateful to each of our team members for their many contributions to Royal Oak and this decision was not taken lightly and is in no way a reflection on them or their work.
We are committed to working with all our Branson team members in assisting them in relocating to one of our other 10 Missouri locations . Royal Oak employs over 700 hardworking Missourians and we are committed to investing in their future. Royal Oak has made and will continue to make significant investments in our locations throughout Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas.
