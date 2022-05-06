A Billings man awaiting sentencing in Stone County for child sex crimes has been charged on a new child sex crime case.
Lance Elliott Lechner, 51, is now facing a new count of first degree child molestation. Lechner had been awaiting sentencing on another case, where he entered an Alford Plea in January 2022 to multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree statutory rape and sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.
According to court documents, between March 17 and March 25, 2022, Lechner is accused of showing pornography to a child under the age of 14. The victim said he showed her adults in pornographic films, animated pornographic films, and pornographic games on a computer.
The victim also said Lechner engaged in inappropriate contact.
A probable cause statement notes Lechner had “previously pled guilty to child sexual offenses at the same location.”
Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News after Lechner pled to the previous charges in January, he was released from custody after a hearing in front of Judge David Cole until a scheduled sentencing on April 4, but the defense asked for a continuance because a witness who lives out of state could not make it to the court date. The date was set until July because the victims now live out of the state and that was best for them to return to Stone County for the hearing.
“Shortly after April 4 we received information about another situation and filed new charges,” Selby said. “We are asking that he be held without bond on the new charge.”
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told Branson Tri-Lakes News Lechner had fled the state but was captured in Nebraska. Proceedings are underway to extradite him back to Stone County.
Lechner does not have an attorney listed in Missouri Casenet for the new charge.
