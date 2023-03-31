As part of Branson Tri-Lakes News’ election coverage, we are providing a candidate question and answer to help you be better prepared to vote on Tuesday, April 4.
The three incumbent aldermen in Branson, Clay Cooper, Ruth Denham, and Cody Fenton are running unopposed without any announced write-in candidates. As a result, their Q&A will be different than contested races. After a biography on the candidates, they were asked just one question about their time serving the city of Branson.
Alderman Clay Cooper did not return our questionnaire by press time.
Candidate Backgrounds:
Fenton: Cody and his family have lived in the Branson area since January 2013. He is a partner with Fenton & Grimwood, Attorneys at Law, LLC located in Branson. In addition to serving on the Board of Alderman since April 2021, Cody also is a member of the Rotary Club and has been on the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks for six years and served as Board Chair in 2021. Cody is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Branson for another two years.
Denham: Elected to the Board of Aldermen in April 2021, Ruth Denham is currently retired but served in local government her entire career. Denham moved to Branson in 1994, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management at SMSU. Denham served as Deputy City Clerk in California, Assistant Director of Planning in Texas, Human Resources Director at Taney County and spent almost fourteen years as the Assistant Director of Planning and Development at the City of Branson. Ruth and Brian, her husband of 44 years, have 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and two greats, all living in the Branson area.
What do you feel is your biggest accomplishment in the last two years, and what is your biggest goal for the next two years?
Fenton: Since joining the Board, I have served on the finance committee for the City of Branson. I am most proud of the fact that we have been able to conservatively spend our money while delivering on raises for our police and fire departments, purchasing a new police station and moving forward with the construction of the new fire station number 4. We have been able to move these projects forward to improve our community all while keeping an eye on our revenue and expenses and doing it in the most financially responsible way possible. Going forward, I would like to see the Board tackle a major issue facing our community and that is the lack of affordable workforce housing. I would like to look for creative ways to work with developers to bring housing to our area to try and address the workforce shortages employers continue to face in our community.
Denham: Protection of your property rights. During my first term, I’m proud to have led the fight to restore your single-family residential property rights. Single-family zoning was completely removed city wide. One of my pillars for running was transparency. Past leadership removed your property rights in an extremely non-transparent way. Protecting your property rights also meant that I wanted to ensure that zoning amendments were made which kept us in compliance with our constitution, statutes, municipal code and case law. The city allowed zoning to take place that skipped the Planning and Zoning board. Zoning SHOULD NOT be accomplished through annexation.
My biggest goal for the next two years is working on city processes to make them more transparent, easier to follow and more cost-effective. These processes include: Reduction in spending in areas unrelated to actual needs. Researching new unfunded/mandated laws to ensure dollars are reserved for these requirements.
Transparent rules as to what is required when wanting to voluntarily annex property into the city limits. Land disturbance processes, including protection of neighboring properties during development; Continual systematic review of our current Branson Municipal Code, searching for inconsistencies. I believe that our existing and new department directors are doing a great job working together to ensure that this process is ongoing. When additions or deletions are necessary, they will be brought to the forefront for discussion and solutions. Thank you for allowing me to serve another term. It is an honor and privilege, indeed!
Election day is Tuesday, April 4.
