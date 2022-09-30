Members of the Branson High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America traveled to Springfield for a special event at Missouri State.
The FCCLA members participated in the Missouri State University Life Skills Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with students from school districts across the Ozarks.
At the event, students are taught lessons related to financial responsibility and reality. The students are given a set amount of “money” which they have to use through a budget to cover all the costs assigned to them so they can learn how to live within their means.
The students also were taught sessions on leadership skills, public service, and public speaking.
The FCCLA encourages students to serve the community, their home, and their school while also providing them with social activities and state, regional, and national events to allow them to grow their skills and meet a diverse range of other students.
