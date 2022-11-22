Top of the Rock golf course is now available for golf fans to play and enjoy even if they can’t make it to the Branson area.
Video game makers 2K and HB Studios announced Top of the Rock will now be a playable golf course in the PGA Tour 2k23 video game. The course was released to game players on all formats on Thursday, Nov. 10.
“We’re very excited to add Top of the Rock Golf Course to PGA Tour 2K23,” HB Studios Creative Director Josh Muise told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Not only is it the first-ever par-3 course to host a professional championship, but it’s also home to some of the most stunning nature scenes to be found on a golf course. We’re proud of the hard work we put in to bring Top of the Rock to life in our game, and hope our community enjoys playing the course!”
Matt McQueary, Director of Golf Sales & Marketing for Big Cedar Golf, was pleased with the course’s inclusion in the game.
“It’s pretty amazing to have our golf course on such a popular video game,” McQueary told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Most of the other courses in the game are host of major championships or considered some of the best courses in the world, so to have our par 3 course featured is pretty incredible. Plus the course is amazingly accurate in the game. They sent us some renderings early on in their design process of still images from the course in the game. When I first saw them, I thought they were photographs of the course. We’re really excited to have players see the course and play it online. Hopefully that drives a whole new generation of golfers to want to come visit the Ozarks and play all of our courses.”
The game is available on Playstation 4 and 5; XBox Series X and S; XBox One; and Steam.
