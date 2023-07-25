The Branson Municipal Court will soon ban electronic devices from the courtroom.
The city announced beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, all cell phones and other electronic devices will be banned from the courtroom inside Branson City Hall.
“This new policy of not allowing recordings of any kind in our courtroom is in line with practice in the 46th Judicial Circuit,” Municipal Judge Thomas Motley said. “This will go into effect the first of August with the only exception for members in good standing of the Missouri Bar Association.”
Visitors who arrive with an electronic device will be told to return it to their vehicle or leave it with a member of their party who will not be entering the courtroom. The court will not provide secure storage for any devices.
The Municipal Court of the City of Branson is the division of the 46th Judicial Circuit which handles traffic, ordinance, and parking violations for the city along with oversight of court appearances, payments of fines, and community service requirements.
More information about the court is available at www.bransonmo.gov/201/Municipal-Division.
