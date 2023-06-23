Ozarks Food Harvest has announced the launch of their summer campaign to raise 60,000 meals for child hunger in southwest Missouri.
The “Summer Harvest” campaign seeks to bring attention to the increase in child hunger when students lose access to nutritious free or reduced price meals from their schools during summer vacation time.
Statistics collected by OFH show two out of three children served during the year by OFH receive free or reduced price meals.
“Summer can be very difficult for children when they’re not sure where they will get breakfast or lunch,” OFH President and CEO Bart Brown said. “With our Summer Harvest campaign, we hope to bridge the food gap so kids can enjoy their summer without worrying about hunger.”
One in five children across OFH’s entire service area face hunger. The food bank and their partner food pantries and other organizations provide food to over 60,000 individuals each month, with the demand for food continuing to rise each month.
The food bank has a website for the Summer Harvest campaign at ozarksfoodharvest.org under ‘Our Programs.’
