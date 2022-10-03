The city of Branson has announced Cathy Stepp as the new City Administrator.
Stepp will replace Stan Dobbins, who was removed from the position in April.
“Cathy has volunteered on our planning and zoning commission for the last year and a half,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “Not only does she have the technical skills to run a city, I believe what separates Cathy from a lot is her character and her mindset. In addition to having the technical skills to run a city, she brings the character, integrity, and the spirit of our Board of Aldermen, continuing our transparency, our opening, and our caring for our employees.”
Milton added he was excited for the city’s next chapter with Stepp at the helm.
Stepp co-owned a family construction business in Wisconsin during the 1990s through 2004. She served one term as a Wisconsin State Senator from 2002 to 2006, was the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s treasurer from 2008 to 2010, and served as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from 2011 to 2017.
In September 2017, she joined the EPA as a Deputy Regional Administrator, and was promoted in 2018 to Regional Administrator for the EPA’s Region 5, and Director of the Great Lakes National Program Office.
She left the EPA in January 2020 and became the Executive Director of H2Ozarks until April 2022, when she became a board member for Ecotone, Inc., an ecological restoration company.
“We came down to Branson almost ten years ago to visit family and we were awestruck by the uniqueness of Branson,” Stepp said. “It touched us so much, we decided on that vacation this was going to be the place that we retired and called home. And that said a lot because we were life-long Wisconsinites.”
Stepp said her family fell in love with the values of the Branson community.
“The spirit of family-friendly entertainment, of pronounced love for our veterans, and our law enforcement, our willingness to back the blue and the fire department,” Stepp said. “The love of community and neighbors, and for treating visitors like they’re our own family members. That’s how we were treated when we came here, and that feeling never left our hearts.”
Stepp said it was an honor to become the new “head cheerleader” for the city of Branson.
Stepp said her experience in the state and federal government will help her lead the city.
“The importance of positive relationships at all levels of government is something I feel I can bring to Branson,” Stepp said. “I’ve served on the state level, I’ve served on the federal level in administrative roles, I’ve been an elected official, but I’ve also been a private business owner longer than all of my public life. I’ve never lost that empathy for private citizens and business owners, and who need the government not to add to their problems.”
She said she wants to make sure the money the taxpayers have invested into the city are used in the wisest manner, but at the end of the day she will carry out the will of the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen.
“My job is to be the implementer of the direction of the agenda of the elected officials,” Stepp said. “I’ve seen many times in my government service where that hasn’t been the case. Where administrators or people running operations decide to implement their own agendas. There is no place for politics in city government. This is a place to serve.”
Stepp did say she would not be afraid to speak an opposing view to the Mayor or leadership, but that ultimately elected officials make the final decision.
“The opinion of the voters speaks loudly,” Stepp said. “But, of course, I will be advising them. Of course, I will make sure any decisions made are within the confines of the law. Making sure potential trip-wires for a decision that might be imminent are brought up, but at the end of the day they make the decision, and that’s the direction where I will take the city.”
Stepp also thanked her husband for standing beside her throughout the years in her various positions in public service.
Several aldermen shared their praise of Stepp.
“She has served admirably on Branson’s Planning & Zoning Commission, of which I was honored to serve alongside her for a year,” Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said on social media. “While on that commission that she displayed to the Aldermen of Branson what her resume already said, she is well qualified to lead the City of Branson into its future success.”
Alderman Marshall Howden echoed LeBlanc.
“When this community gets to know Cathy in the way that we have, they will be blown away by this person’s character and capacity to lead!” Howden said. “She has served admirably on Branson’s Planning & Zoning Commission of which I have been honored to serve alongside her for a year. And it was on that commission that she displayed to the Aldermen of Branson what her resume already said: she is an accomplished government leader and has had the trust of governors and a president alike.”
Stepp began her first day in the role on Monday morning.
