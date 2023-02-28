An early morning fire on Monday Feb. 27 has temporarily shut down one of Branson’s ticket sellers.
Branson Fire Rescue was called to the Ticket Super Center, 1209 West 76 Country Blvd., due to reports of a fire.
Arriving units found a fire in the back of the building and extending into the structure. Engine 1 aggressively attacked the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
Truck 20 and Truck 2 arrived to assist with overhaul and ventilation of the building. Branson police redirected traffic and Liberty Utilities disconnected the power to the site.
Emergency units were on the scene for about an hour and 45 minutes.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News both their investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s investigation resulted in an indeterminate cause, but neither investigation was able to rule out the possibility of the fire starting in an air conditioning unit.
Martin said the fire was not arson.
It was the second time emergency personnel were called to the building during the weekend; the building was broken into on Friday night. Martin said he does not believe the two incidents are connected.
An employee of the business said the business will be closed while ownership takes a few days to evaluate the situation and then they will make an announcement about their future plans.
No one was injured in the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.