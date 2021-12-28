Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin came into the 2021 Turkey Bowling competition with the confidence of a defending champion, but in the end the trophy headed east to Forsyth.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels defeated Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bird of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District 25-24 in the three-frame competition, where frozen turkeys were thrown at pins on the ice skating rink next to the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The contest was a benefit for the Salvation Army and was hosted by the Track Family Fun Park.
In addition to Sheriff Daniels winning the golden pin award, a special trophy of a plastic bowling ball and pins was given to the last place participant, Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews, so he could “practice for next year.”
Video of the competition can be viewed on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
