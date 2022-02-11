The Nixa Police Department fired an officer after his arrest in Stone County on multiple statutory rape charges.
Cody Don Scott is charged with five counts of second degree statutory rape and one count of second degree statutory sodomy.
According to court documents, the Nixa Police Department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding allegations Scott had engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.
An investigator spoke with the victim on Feb. 7, at her residence. She initially denied the allegations but then told the investigator about the relationship.
She said the relationship started just after she turned 16 when she was at Scott’s residence in Marionville. She said they engaged in sexual activity “at a secondary residence” on the property in September 2021.
She said they engaged in sexual activity “approximately 7-8 times” ending on Dec.30, 2021 at her residence.
She said she and Scott had talked about what they would do if someone found out about them, saying if they both denied the allegations there would be no evidence of their encounters.
When investigators questioned Scott at his residence, he denied engaging in sexual activity with the victim. Investigators then showed Scott the evidence they had collected, including the statements from the victim, and Scott indicated he did not want to speak about the allegations.
He was asked if any other underage girls were involved, and Scott said there was not, and again advised investigators he did not want to “speak about anything.”
The Nixa Police Department released the following statement to the media:
The City of Nixa and the Nixa Police Department take allegations of criminal conduct by any of our employees very seriously. We also care about protecting the integrity of criminal investigations to ensure that the work of the justice system is not compromised or diminished.
When the Nixa Police Department became aware of a criminal allegation against one of our employees, we contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol and asked them to complete a criminal investigation. Once charges were filed as a result of that criminal investigation, the City of Nixa terminated Cody Scott’s employment.
The City of Nixa and the Nixa Police Department cannot release further details regarding this incident due to its nature as a personnel issue and an ongoing criminal investigation. All questions about the investigation should be directed to the Highway Patrol and/or Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into the allegations is being handled by the Stone County Prosecutor’s Office.
Scott is in the Stone County Jail without bond. He is represented by Cassville-based attorney John Lewright. A woman who answered the phone at Lewright’s office declined to comment on the case when contacted by the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
