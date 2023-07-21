A member of the planning and development department of the city of Branson has been honored as the July 2023 “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month.
Anisha Coote was given the honor by Ward III Alderman Ruth Denham who said Coote’s recognition came because of her going “above and beyond” in helping a new employee learn the city’s public information system on planning, zoning, and development matters.
“She took it upon herself to teach and support a fellow employee who was filing in and not familiar with the city’s new CitizenServe platform,” Denham said. “She took the initiative to follow up with this employee several times to offer her assistance.
“This dedication and professionalism can be seen daily as she provides first-rate customer service to those who go into the planning and development department.”
Branson’s CitizenServe is available at citizenserve.com/branson.
