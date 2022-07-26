The Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission has released the list of names for candidates to be interviewed for two openings on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, which covers Stone and Taney counties.
The openings are due to the retirements of Judge Gary W. Lynch on June 18, 2022, and Judge William W. Francis, Jr., on July 31, 2022.
Of the 17 applications, eight work in the public sector and nine in the private sector. All of the public sector applicants are current trial court judges. Five of the private sector applicants work in a solo or small-firm practice. Twelve are outside the Springfield metro area.
Of the applicants, two have area ties:
Alan Blankenship, an associate justice for the 39th Circuit which serves Barry, Lawrence, and Stone counties and David A. Cole, who is the presiding judge for the 39th Circuit.
While the applicants are applying for both openings, the commission will only be conducting interviews for the Lynch vacancy. They will interview candidates on Monday, August 22, at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut St. in Springfield, starting at 8 a.m. All interviews are open to the public.
The commission will then meet on Tuesday to discuss the interviews and select three candidates for the position, which will then be forwarded to Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Once the governor makes his choice, the commission will open applications for a short window for any individual who may want to join the process before the Francis vacancy is filled.
The dates for the interviews for the Francis vacancy will be announced following the appointment of a candidate to the Lynch vacancy.
The entire list of candidates are:
Alan M. Blankenship
Becky J.W. Borthwick
Carolyn G. Buschjost
David A. Cole
Brian G. Ellsworth
Ginger K. Gooch
Matthew P. Hamner
Joseph L. Hensley
Michael O. Hendrickson
James E. Meadows
Kathryn A. Millington
Bryan E. Nickell
Steven A. Privette
Scott A. Robbins
Sherry A. Rozell
Megan K. Seay
Raymond E. Williams
Updates on the search for the two new justices can be found on courts.mo.gov.
