An area pharmacist known for her charitable work in the region has been presented one of the highest honors in the pharmacy field.
Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney has been given the Bowl of Hygeia Award by the Missouri Pharmacy Association. The award is given to “recognize pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities and encourage pharmacists to take active roles in their communities.”
Lyons-Burney told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was not expecting the honor.
“It truly was an incredible surprise and honor,” she said. “To have your peers nominate and vote for you to receive this was quite overwhelming. When I was a pharmacy student and young pharmacist, I remember how highly I regarded those that received the Bowl of Hygeia and never dreamed that I’d be among this special group. I am proud to be a pharmacist and blessed to be able to contribute to healthcare and the profession.”
Lyons-Burney, a Clinical Associate Professor with the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy, began her career with CoxHealth in Springfield until 1999. In 2000, she became the co-owner of Branson Pharmacy until 2010. She then moved to the UMKC School of Pharmacy.
In 2007, she worked with other community leaders to found Faith Community Health. The clinic works to provide quality healthcare to the uninsured and under-insured in the region. The clinic is also a practice site for teaching students and residents. She has also helped found and is on the board of directors for My Neighbor’s Community Pharmacy which opened in 2023.
Lyons-Burney said it was an incredible feeling knowing the award is nominated by her colleagues and co-workers.
“So many pharmacists make huge impacts in their communities and in their patient’s lives,” she said. “I stand on the shoulders of those who have come before me, pharmacists and community leaders, and they continue to make me want to do better for my patients, students, and community.”
She said that pharmacists were among the front-line healthcare workers who truly stepped up during the pandemic.
“Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians remained steadfast in treating people and families both in the hospitals and at their community pharmacies, caring for their patients curbside or through masks, and later testing, treating, and giving vaccines,” she said. “Pharmacists inside primary care clinics, like my practice site, Faith Community Health, continued to see patients either face to face or via telehealth. At Faith Community Health, we never closed our doors, but took great measures to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.”
Lyons-Burney noted pharmacists have always had a direct impact on public health.
“Think about where you get your flu or shingles shots now versus 20 years ago,” she said. “It is naturally a profession that serves patients, works with other healthcare professionals to improve patient care, and all with an extensive understanding of managing medications.”
Faith Community Health Executive Director Kyle David praised his colleague.
“Heather is an inspiration to us all at Faith Community Health and serves as a constant reminder of what a vision, in action, can do,” David said. “Our team is privileged to care for our community in such a unique way because of Heather’s work through the years, and this award is a prime example of her commitment to excellence and civic leadership in the Branson community.”
To learn more about Lyons-Burney’s clinic, Faith Community Health, and the associated pharmacy, My Neighbor’s Community Pharmacy, visit faithcommunityhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.