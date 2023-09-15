An area pharmacist known for her charitable work in the region has been presented one of the highest honors in the pharmacy field.

Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney has been given the Bowl of Hygeia Award by the Missouri Pharmacy Association. The award is given to “recognize pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities and encourage pharmacists to take active roles in their communities.”

