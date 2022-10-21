Three Branson residents are part of a clogging team who brought national championships back to the Ozarks.
Alora Camp, Heidi Colon, and Amelia Colon are members of the Ridge Runner Cloggers of Arkansas, who attended the USA National Clogging Championships at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.
“When you put in the hard work and dedication to something you’re passionate about, such as carrying on the beautiful art of clogging, you can accomplish amazing feats to be appreciated by hundreds, if not thousands, if not millions,” Camp said. “I’ve been blessed to experience that first-hand.”
The team won national titles in the Young Adult Recreational and Adult Recreational divisions.
The team members competed in both individual and team competitions. Heidi Colon took first place in the 35+ Acapella Solo.
“Winning the National awards means to me that as a team we can entertain others with greater value,” Colon told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “People get excited to watch the National Champions! So we can continue to work hard in the studio to create big entertainment and people can smile and clap along with our clogging.”
More information on the clogging group can be found at RidgeRunnerCloggers.com.
