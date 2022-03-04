The 2022 Spring Clean-Up for Taney County has been scheduled for the beginning of April.
Taney County officials said the event will take place Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Taney County Transfer Station 274 Buchanan Rd., and also at the Taney County Recycling Center, 20058 U.S. Highway 160, Forsyth. The location is about three miles east of the city of Forsyth.
Items which will be accepted at no charge to residents include:
Furniture
Appliances (must be empty)
Automotive batteries
Carpet
Lumber
Shingles
Siding
Guttering
Taney County staff said “almost anything metal” will be accepted those two days, however, no boats are allowed if they have fuel tanks.
Glass will be accepted at either location but it needs to be separate from other materials when brought into one of the two locations for donation.
Tires can only be brought into the Transfer Station on Buchanan Road. There will be a $1 fee per tire, and residents will be limited to 12 tires per resident.
Anyone wanting to drop items off will need to bring proof they are a Taney County resident. Acceptable IDs include electric bills, tax statements, or driver’s license.
No household trash or waste from burn piles can be submitted for the event.
If you need more information on the event, contact the Taney County Road and Bridge department at 417-546-7268.
