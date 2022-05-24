College of the Ozarks staff welcomed John Maxwell as part of an employee development opportunity.
C of O hosted New York Times best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell for an employee development event on Tuesday, May 10, according to a press release from C of O. Maxwell visited the area as part of a regional initiative called Transformation Ozarks, which begins with an identification of community values.
C of O Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Dean of Character Education Sue Head has helped organize several initiatives, including this one, to help serve the area and its residents.
“When we learned leadership expert John Maxwell was going to be in town May 10, we asked him to speak to our employees, who just crossed the finish line of another academic year,” Head said in the release. “His message was encouraging and inspiring, a great way to recharge our batteries.”
Vice President for Christian Ministries and Dean of the Chapel Justin Carswell said Maxwell’s leadership values coincide with those the college teaches.
“When the possibility to host John Maxwell came to our attention, we immediately shifted our employee development day to coincide with his visit to campus,” Carswell said. “His values-based leadership model works hand-in-hand with the model we teach in our Christ-centered leadership development programs at College of the Ozarks. We thought it would be a unique opportunity to hear his vision for leadership and that he would encourage and reinforce our faculty and staff in their work and vocational calling.”
Several staff members and faculty, who have been aware of Maxwell and his works for years, were excited the college hosted Maxwell, states the release.
Among those who were excited was Janice Williams, director of the Armstrong McDonald School of Nursing at the College. Williams attended an afternoon session with Maxwell at the Hilton in Branson with other leaders of non-profit organizations in the area on Tuesday, May 10. Afterward, she participated in a facilitator training session provided by Maxwell Leadership Team coaches to prepare to lead “Transformation Tables” as part of Transformation Ozarks.
“It was wonderful to have Dr. Maxwell on our campus,” Williams said. “He encouraged us to continue to be transformed and grow as a leader. My husband and I have read most of his books and have learned from him for more than 25 years, and the senior nursing leadership class reads two of his books. His philosophy says “Leadership” is spelled I-N-F-L-U-E-N-C-E, one life touching and influencing another.
“What I learned from his talk at College of the Ozarks included the three questions followers ask their leaders, ‘Do you value and care about me? Can you help me? Can I trust you?’”
College of the Ozarks Dean of Development Natalie Rasnick said she was encouraged by the visit.
“John Maxwell’s visit to Hard Work U. was refreshing. His depth of knowledge on leadership encouraged me and gave me a chance to reflect on my own leadership,” Rasnick said. “He shared six pictures with us, which centered around the concept that transformational leadership starts with us and requires partnerships and collaboration with others.”
To learn more about Transformation Ozarks and the leadership principles discussed by Maxwell visit www.maxwellleadership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.