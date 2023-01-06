Students at Branson’s Cedar Ridge Intermediate school are earning national recognition for their coding abilities.
The school’s Coding Teams have earned national rankings in the Youth Coding League, a competition designed to teach middle school and junior high school students about computer science and coding.
“I am so proud of these students and their efforts,” teacher Amy Vejraska said.
The CRI teams competed against 50 teams from across the nation. The “Those Kids Over There” team of Samuel Montoya, Devyn Rombout and Sam Walworth finished as runners-up in the Community Favorite category. All three of the coders won touchscreen Chromebooks for their finish.
A second CRI team, “The Callbacks,” finished in seventh place in the Technical Merit category. The trio of Piper Brown, Shiloh Duston and Amelia Williams each won smartphone gimbal stabilizers to help them shoot video footage with their smartphones.
Ari Kennedy was named the competition’s Most Improved Coder.
In the overall team competition, CRI finished in seventh place.
Devyn Rombout of Those Kids Over There was a top coder, finishing in 12th place in the overall competition.
The Cedar Ridge Intermediate Coding Team is sponsored through a Missouri Technology Grant. The teams only competed in the fall course of competition, but places are underway to have coding teams together for the spring competition season.
