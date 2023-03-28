The 100th gathering of the members of the American Quilter’s Society took over every part of the Branson Convention Center from Wednesday, March 22, through Saturday, March 25.
The convention brought more than 14,000 quilting enthusiasts from 44 states and 14 countries to Branson. The convention included a series of classes and other educational opportunities, plus contests in various categories, and displays from quilt supply companies.
“Our best of show quilt will earn $10,000,” American Quilter’s Society Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The winners in our other categories will earn $3,500. We have quilters who enter a lot of our contests and win something at almost every show.”
Browning said the organization has more than 70,000 members in the United States and overseas.
“Everybody always thinks that just grandma quilts,” Browning said. “But these days, a lot of people are quilting other than grandma. This is not just a quilt show. This is a fiber art show, and our medium is fabric. You can see in these quilts, they’re most of the typical design.”
She said one of the important parts of their shows is education about the craft.
“Most of our classes are sold out,” Browning said. “The learning center is in the back corner of the convention hall and it’s 20 to 30 minute demos our teachers and vendors to teach a new technique or a new tool. There’s always something to learn.”
Browning said the sewing machines today can run up to $15,000 for a home sewing machine, and the commercial “long arm” machines can run over $35,000, so quilters are always looking for new ways to use their machines.
She said the Branson show is the 100th show produced by the AQS.
“Merideth and Bill Schrader founded the company in Paducah, Kentucky in 1985,” Browning said. “That was the first show. We’ve been doing shows there ever since. From 1985 to 2000 we only did shows in Paducah. In 2000, we thought we would do a “Millennium Show” in Nashville, Tennessee, and it drew 20,000 people. We found most of the people there had never come to a Paducah show. So what that told us was that people would love to have a large-caliber quilt show come into their community.”
The group now does shows in Daytona Beach, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Des Moines, Iowa beyond Branson and Paducah.
She said they like Branson because they like the convention hall’s size and it allows them to take over the entire space.
“We’re using every classroom they have and some classrooms in the hotel section,” Browning said.
Browning said one of the features of the convention center is a section of quilts made for the Quilts of Honor foundation. The quilts made as part of the exhibit will be given to veterans this November.
More information about the AQS can be found on their website, americanquilter.com.
