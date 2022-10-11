Branson firefighters are marking National Fire Prevention week by encouraging families to develop a plan to make it out alive from a house or apartment fire.
Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, has a theme this year of “fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” The theme encourages families to develop a plan to get out of every room of their home should they realize the building is on fire.
“One of the most important things we teach our community and kids in school is the home fire escape plan,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Knowing two ways out of the home, especially a bedroom, and a meeting place outside to take a count making sure everyone is out of the home.”
The department will not only be focusing on the theme during Fire Prevention Week, but have promoted it at National Night Out, and will also do so at Branson Parks and Recreation’s BOOnanza on Oct. 28, at the RecPlex.
“We have about 30 programs scheduled in October alone,” Martin said. “We do it all year, but we have many things planned this month. We have teaching programs in the schools where we use different mediums including puppets and powerpoint programs around the theme of developing a plan which is age appropriate. Hopefully sending the message home with the children will encourage parents to develop a plan.”
The department says those who have not developed a plan can use a few key points as a starting point for creating one:
- Make sure your plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities
- Know at least two ways out of every room if possible. - Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
- Have an outside meeting place a safe distance away from your home where everyone should meet.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household.
More information about Fire Prevention Week programs and services offered by Branson Fire Rescue can be found on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov/Fire.
