The city of Branson announced design work for the new Fire Station #4 is almost complete.
The city estimated the design of the new facility to be located off State Highway 165 on Champagne Blvd. near the Welk Resort to be about 60% completed. Fire officials say the new station will have a significant impact on the response times in the southern part of the city.
“We have been very impressed with the design company and its use of the latest technology to ensure we build exactly what we need and what the community needs in the most economical and financially responsible way possible,” Branson Fire Rescue Chief Ted Martin said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see this project continue to progress.”
The fire station has a $3.5 million budget funded by the Public Safety Sales Tax. The maximum size of the building is estimated to be 11,000 square feet and will house up to six firefighters. The building will contain three drive-through bays, and contain a community/training room.
The design services contract was approved by the Board of Aldermen on May 10. There is no current estimated completion date.
