Branson firefighters took part in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill The Boot campaign.
The event, which has taken place since 1954, has fire departments around the nation asking people to donate for the MDA by throwing money into a fireman’s boot. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the firefighters passed the boot around to customers at Tanger Outlet Mall.
“Funds raised each year support world class research working to find a cure, regional clinics, equipment including leg braces to wheelchairs and a summer camp for children with nuero-muscular disease to attend and so much more,” Branson Fire Rescue said in a statement.
The event was special for two firefighters, Darryll Hembree and his son Jake. Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 showed photos of Darryll in 1998 with his toddler son holding a boot for that year’s fundraising event. On Saturday, Darryll, now an engineer for the department, worked alongside his adult son Jake, a firefighter assigned to Engine 1.
“This is a great event that our firefighters participate in each year,” Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s an event that makes a positive impact on those impacted by neuromuscular disease. These boot blocks help provide funds for research, clinics, special equipment like leg braces and wheelchairs. It also funds regional summer camps for the kids to attend. Our firefighters join others from across the nation to participate in this annual event making a huge impact on so many!”
The department will be doing one more Fill The Boot event Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Mall.
Donations to the firefighter’s efforts can be made online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/10736.
