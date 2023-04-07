The city of Branson has made a change in how legal issues are being handled, resulting in a cost savings to the city.
City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News the city has ended their contract for legal services from Kutak Rock, LLC regarding city attorney related responsibilities, and has contracted Lauber Law Group.
LLG is a team of 11 attorneys who specialize in municipal law. The city has signed an interim agreement with the firm for up to $45,000 to see if the firm fits the needs of the city.
The new agreement is less than half what the city was paying for legal services when Stepp joined the city.
“Our directors are really happy about how we’ve set this up,” Stepp said.
The agreement will have in-person coverage at city hall by an attorney. Attorney Joe Lauber will attend Board of Aldermen meetings and then stay on Wednesdays. He will also be at the city on Tuesdays without an alderman meeting; an associate attorney will cover the Wednesdays.
The firm provides several lawyers who are specialized in areas of municipal law such as the Sunshine Law, procurement law, and zoning laws. All attorneys with the firm are the same rate to the city, so there is no fluctuation in the billing regardless of which of the firm’s associates is working on a legal measure.
“We’re extremely excited to be working with the city of Branson and we hope to be able to provide the city with excellent service,” Lauber told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Baker Tilly is still conducting a search for a full-time, in-house city attorney. Kutak Rock will still work with the city on some legal matters beyond the city attorney’s role.
