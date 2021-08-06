CoxHealth announced on social media the new Vice President of the Community Hospital Group has begun his duties at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Matthew Turner was named VP of CHG in late June. A press release from CoxHealth stated Turner has been with the health system since 2017, and has been serving as the System Director for Radiology.
In his new position, Turner will be working with Springfield system directors as the liaison to CoxHealth’s community hospitals in Branson, Monett, and Lamar. He will also be working with the presidents at CoxHealth’s hospitals to track performance indicators, and lead the therapy departments at the rural hospitals.
“Matt is a great guy who will bring a lot of wisdom to his new role,” Cox Medical Center Branson President and Senior VP of CHG William Mahoney said in the release. “We know he’ll help us keep our momentum going in rural areas, and we’re excited to watch him grow with us.”
Turner began his position on Monday, July 26.
“I am honored and excited for this Community Hospital Group role,” Turner said in a press release. “In my time as System Director of Radiology, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with CHG campuses on a variety of initiatives, which were met with strong engagement and pride for quality patient care. I look forward to building additional relationships in CHG communities and advancing CoxHealth services.”
(0) comments
